TEXARKANA, Ark. - A Miller County, Arkansas man has been arrested in the death of his wife.
Sheriff deputies say they found a woman dead inside her home, several hours after her family reported her missing.
The body was discovered Monday afternoon near the community of Fouke, Arkansas.
Sheriff officials say someone spotted Curtis Carnley, 54, walking down County Road 5 around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, and contacted 911.
He was arrested on a first-degree murder charge.
Officers were contacted Monday morning about a missing woman.
Family members told officers they had not seen or heard from Trisha Carnley, 44, since Sunday evening.
Her home on County Road 10 was secure, but no one was answering the door.
On Monday afternoon, investigators responded to the home with family members, and forced their way into the house where Carnley was found dead.
Investigators believe she died as the result of a single gunshot wound.
Chief Deputy Mark Lewis says the husband has always been a person of interest in the case.
"We've been in constant contact with the family members, with acquaintances, and doing research on Mr. Carnley," said Lewis.
Authorities say Carnley is being medically evaluated, and will be booked into the Miller County Detention Center.
The victim's body has been sent to Little Rock for an autopsy.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Miller County Sheriff's Office.