Miller County announces upgrades coming to Smith Park

DODDRIDGE, Ark. - Miller County, Ark., soon will get more recreational upgrades to Alex Smith Park.
The county recently received a state grant for more than $78,000. County leaders say the money will be used to add two more pavilions and playground equipment.
Once construction is completed, the area will also be used for primitive camping. Work should begin by mid-summer.
The county has been working with the Southern Miller County Rural Development Authority for the last few years to spruce up the park and attract more visitors. Local resident Alex Smith donated the land to the county in 1962.
The 320-acre park now includes two pavilions, RV camping, playground areas, an observation deck on the lake and restroom facilities.
County Judge Cathy Harrison says their goal is to give kids a place to learn more about the great outdoors.
"When I was growing up there were woods everywhere, but today most of the land is bought up. You can't get out and run around like you use too. I want our future generations to always be able to go out an experience the outdoors," said Harrison.
The new pavilions and playground equipment will be built on an 80 acre tract of land. The park also includes walking trails and a quail habitat.
The existing pavilions and camping areas are almost booked up for the rest of the year.