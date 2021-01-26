Miller County Courthouse moves forward on renovation projects

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Restoration efforts are underway at the Miller County Courthouse.
The county is using $500,000 from a historical preservation grant to tackle several improvement projects for the courthouse that was built in 1939.
Last year, the county used about $220,000 of the historical grant funds to make repairs to the courthouse's third floor roof, which is the largest area. This year, phase two will focus on replacing the roof on the first and fifth floors.
The county is using about $270,000 from the grant to begin phase two of renovations. County leaders are currently taking bids.
County Judge Cathy Harrison said an energy savings program is part of the project. Crews are installing central heating and air throughout the courthouse and replacing all of the lighting with LED lights.
The courthouse was placed on the National Register of Historic Landmarks in the late 1980's, and Harrison said it should be preserved.
"This is a beautiful building. It has a lot of history behind it. The granite is irreplaceable. We need to preserve it," said Harrison.
A private contractor also has been hired to replace the concrete sidewalk around the perimeter of the courthouse.
The project is being paid for by a $92,000 Arkansas State Highway Department grant that the county received last year.
All of the landscaping around the courthouse is also set to be replaced next month, Harrison said.