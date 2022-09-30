Miller County Courthouse prepares to reopen after storm damage

TEXARKANA, Ark. - After nearly two years of being closed due to extreme weather damage, renovations on the Miller County Courthouse are almost complete.
Several employees will begin moving in next week. County leaders believe most of the first floor offices will reopen the week of Oct. 17, but the rest of the offices will most likely reopen at the end of November.
On Feb. 20, 2021, all five floors of the building suffered major water damage. The sub-zero temperatures caused several pipes to burst sending water throughout the building.
The courthouse renovations were expected to be complete last February, but supply chain issues delayed the re-opening.
County Judge Cathy Harrison says most of the building only has some minor touches to be made. The bulk of remodeling work is now centered on the Miller County Prosecuting Attorney's office.
"When you come in through the basement you're going to see things are a lot different. They have relocated their door to the opposite end of that side of the building. There's going to be a lot of changes, but I think everyone will be pleasantly surprised," said Harrison.
It's been a long process, but Harrison believes the renovations are ultimately for the best. The county's insurance policy covered the repair of several offices that have not been utilized for several years.
Insurance paid for the entire renovation cost of about $6 million.