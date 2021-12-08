TEXARKANA, Ark. - Construction work continues on the Miller County Courthouse after last winter's extreme weather caused major damage.
Over the last ten months, crews have been working to make repairs.
Several of the county's main offices are still operating at the Landmark Building downtown.
The courthouse is expected to be completed this summer, and then all of the staff can move back in the building.
On Feb. 20, all five floors of the courthouse and basement, suffered major water damage.
The sub-zero temperatures caused numerous pipes to burst sending water throughout the building.
Judge Cathy Harrison says the county is paying to have the floors leveled, the air-conditioning windows removed and the glass replaced.
The courthouse abatement process is done, crews have freed up more storage and the new roof has recently been completed.
Harrison said the insurance company is also providing some upgrades to the courthouse at no cost to the county including, new fire alarms, handicap restrooms in the basement and some restoration work on both of the courtrooms.
"Our goal is to bring it back to its original grandeur, to hide as much as the modern technology as possible, to expose the beauty that has been hidden," Harrison said.
"We're planning to go back to the plaster ceilings where you can see the beautiful crown molding that has been hidden all these years by those drop ceilings. We'll have the pendant lighting once again," Harrison said.
The total cost of the project is about $5 million.
Harrison said some people have asked about the possibility of building a new courthouse.
She says the county's insurance policy would not pay for that.
Harrison says the county also received a $98,000 grant for new sidewalks on the outside perimeter of the courthouse.
She's hoping to have that project also completed before the courthouse reopens to the public.