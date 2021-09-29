Miller County Health Unit hosts drive-thru flu clinic

TEXARKANA, Ark. - As the Coronavirus pandemic continues into another season, health experts are again concerned about the combination of COVID-19 and the flu.
The Arkansas Department of Health is hosting free community vaccine clinics across the state, including Miller County. Health experts say the flu shouldn't be taken lightly.
With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, doctors say it's especially important to keep yourself healthy and out of the hospital.
The Miller County Health Unit hosted the drive-through flu shot clinic at the Four States Fairgrounds.
Health leaders were hoping to administer about 200 doses of the flu vaccine. The nursing staff also had COVID-19 boosters available.
There were more than 2,000 positive influenza cases reported in the state last flu season and 23 flu-related deaths.
With fewer precautions and masks being worn this year, health leaders are anticipating flu numbers to go back up.
"Don't be on the fence, there's already enough viruses out there. There are already enough sicknesses out there. Protect yourself. This time is more important than ever," Sandy McGough, Miller County Health Unit administrator said.
The vaccine takes about two weeks to take effect and will protect against the A & B strains. Doctors recommend the annual flu vaccine for most adults and children who are six months and older.
Flu season usually starts in October and can last as late as May. Cases typically peak in December and February.
Anyone missing the mass flu clinic can also receive a flu shot at the Miller County Health Unit, 503 Walnut Street.
The flu shot is free. No appointment is needed.