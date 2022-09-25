Miller County Health Unit to host drive-thru flu shot clinic

TEXARKANA, Ark. - The Arkansas Department of Health will begin arming residents this week against the dreaded flu season.
There will be numerous flu shot clinics across the state, including one at the Miller County Health Unit.
Local health leaders say they're planning to host a drive-through clinic on Tuesday, September 27.
Anyone 6-months or older can get a flu shot at no cost.
The clinic is asking that you bring your insurance card, but even if you don't have insurance, you'll still be able to receive the vaccination.
The clinic is hoping to distribute up to 1,000 doses of the vaccine.
Patients will need to enter the drive-thru clinic on the north side of Walnut Street, and exit on 6th or 9th Street.
Health officials say the flu shot could help prevent the flu, or if you do get the flu, have milder symptoms.
"It's the same strain as last year. We encourage everyone to get their flu shot, especially if they have underlying medical problems or they're pregnant or elderly. Everyone we encourage to get their flu shot," said Julie Huntley, Miller County Health Unit Administrator.
You should wear short or loose-fitting sleeves.
It takes about two weeks to build up immunity after a the flu shot.
The clinic will be open Tuesday, September 27 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Miller County Health Unit at 503 Walnut Street on the Arkansas-side.
No appointment is needed.