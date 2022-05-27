Miller County hosts dedication ceremony for Smith Park

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Visitors of Alex Smith Park in Miller County, Arkansas will now be able to enjoy enhanced recreational opportunities.
Park volunteers and county leaders not only highlighted improvements to the park, but also made dedications Friday in honor of two fallen Miller County Deputies and two local conservationists.
Smith Park is the only park in Miller County.
Volunteers say it's expansion and upgrades are vital to tourism and future growth of the county.
The 320-acre park includes two pavilions, camping, playground areas, an observation deck on the lake, new restroom facility, and gun range.
During a special ceremony, Nedra Turney, with the Miller County Conservation District, was recognized for her role in the park improvements.
Then a park bench was dedicated in honor of the late Biologist Kelly Bufkin, who helped establish the park's new quail habitat.
The two pavilions were also dedicated in memory of two Miller County officers who were killed in the line of duty, Charles Barnes and Lisa Mauldin.
"We just felt like there was something we ought to do to commemorate and remember them for the service they provided for us," said Joe Stuckey, Smith Park Volunteer.
"It's something I appreciate because she was a great treasure in my life. We miss her a lot," explained Bill Guthrie, Officer Lisa Mauldin's Father.
Volunteers say they're not done with improvements to Smith Park yet.
They're planning to rebuild a lake, add more pavilions and a primitive camping area on the south side of the park.
Most of the park improvements were paid for through grant funds, and support from a Miller County voluntary property tax.