Miller County moves forward with improvements to Smith Park

TEXARKANA, Ark. - As Earth Day is recognized today, improvement efforts continue to bring back a natural habitat to Miller County, Arkansas.
Earlier this year, Miller County received a $12,000 grant to make improvements to Smith Park.
The Quail Habitat funds are being used to thin out the timber, and allow native grasses and wildflowers to flourish and provide food and cover for quail and other wildlife.
Planting began back in February. Conservation groups say the plants are just now beginning to bloom.
The open fields will soon be converted to wildflower areas, which will support several species of birds, bees, and butterflies.
"They're native to Arkansas and their native to this area. Historically, we had all these plants here and we want them back here. It's going to be a beautiful site to see at Smith Park," said Sabrina Claeys, Quail Forever in Louisiana.
Smith park is located about 15 miles south of Texarkana near the Sulphur River Management Area.