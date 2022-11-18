Miller County offices impacted by cyber attack

TEXARKANA, Ark. - A cyber-attack is causing county offices across the state of Arkansas to go offline or temporarily close.
The breach happened about two weeks ago. There's 55 counties in Arkansas that were impacted by this ransomware attack.
Each affected county is using the company Apprentice Information Systems for its online servers.
In Miller County, the county treasure, the county clerk and the county judges offices, are all having their computers swiped clean, and having the system re-loaded.
County Treasure Teresa Reed says the firewall protected their system, but all the work stations were compromised. Right now, her office is handwriting everything.
"Be patient. We're doing the best we can. I know it's a slow process, but we're actually doing the best we can," said Reed.
At this time, county officials do not have a timeframe for when their computers will be back online.