Miller County prepares for early primary voting beginning on May 9

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Voters in Miller County, Ark., will be heading to the polls next month for the state's 2022 primary election.
The Miller County Courthouse is still under construction, so voters will be early voting this year at the American Legion building at 525 East Broad Street.
Early voting begins May 9 and will continue through May 23. Voters have until April 25 to register to vote.
On May 24, voting will take place at 13 polling places in the county.
Election Coordinator Linda Crawford says there will be several state and local races on the ballot.
"If they come and don't have an Arkansas approved photo ID, then they immediately vote a provisional ballot," said Crawford.
Voters will have until noon on the Monday after election day to provide photocopies of their ID.
The May 24 primary election is for parties only, Republicans and Democrats.
If no candidate reaches a majority of the vote, the top two finishers advance to a June 21 runoff.