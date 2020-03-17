Miller County ramps up response to coronavirus

TEXARKANA, Ark. - The Miller County emergency manager says more equipment and supplies are needed to help fight the spread of COVID-19.
On Tuesday, a group of community leaders gathered at the Bi-State Justice Building.
Due to the situation changing daily and hourly, county leaders say it's critical they all stay on the same page.
They're in constant contact with agencies across the ArkLaTex.
The Miller County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) hosted a meeting with city and county officials, first responders, educational leaders and health care professionals to discuss response initiatives.
Each agency talked about what they're doing to help prevent the spread of the virus.
OEM Director Joe Bennett says it's important to know what each one of them need in the days ahead to combat the virus.
For instance, he says each department in the city and county have a certain amount of personal protective equipment they can use to do their job.
"Our local responding agencies do have a limited supply of this equipment. It may even go to a firefighter having to use his firefighting equipment, his SCBA's air pack just to go visit a person that may be infected," said Bennett.
Everyone who attended Tuesday's meeting had to have their temperature checked before entering the facility.
Miller County leaders also addresses concerns over price gouging on limited supplies across the state and in the county.
Fines can go as high as $10,000 for each offense.
Bennett says state and federal aid will eventually be needed to combat the virus.
He encouraged all of the agencies on the front lines to keep track of expenses.