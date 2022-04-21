TEXARKANA, Ark. - Miller County and Texarkana, Ark., are facing a deadline concerning operations of their two 911 systems.
The Arkansas 911 Board is working to streamline 911 centers across the state from 102 Public Safety Answering Points to 77. The goal is to improve the level of 911 service across the state.
Miller County and the city have 60 days to come up with a plan concerning the county's Public Safety Access Point system. There are four options including, Miller County possibly merging with a neighboring county.
The city could join the county at the Miller County Sheriff's Office, or vice-versus, the county could join the city at the Bi-State Justice Building. Finally, the county's 911 system could become a stand-alone facility, which means forfeiting all 911 funding.
Judge Cathy Harrison says Miller County is one of only five counties in the state to appeal the consolidation plan.
"The best option would be for them to leave us as is. If your priority is upgrading the 911 systems across the state, what about these smaller counties," Harrison said.
She believes the state board should focus on merging the smaller counties who can't afford technology upgrades.
Harrison says the Miller County 911 system is the most updated system in south Arkansas. The option of moving the 911 system to the Bi-State Justice Center is not financially possible for the county.
The city and county must come up with a decision by June 20.