Ministry group finishes building home for snow storm victim

HOPE, Ark. - A Hope, Ark., man, who lost his home in a snow storm last year, is now in a new home thanks to some help from a local non-profit organization.
The Banner of Hope Center was created by the First Baptist Church to help men recovering from drug addiction.
Resident David Williams says the ministry came to his rescue when his home collapsed from heavy snow last year.
"I prayed on it and the next thing I knew, Rev. Bramlett and the Banner group showed up and we went from there. Now we have this new home, and I'm very grateful," said Williams.
The Banner of Hope Center decided to take on the project in February 2021. After demolition, the men laid a new foundation and built the house from the ground up.
Williams' residence is the first home that the center has constructed, but it won't be the last.
Inmates selected for the program receive treatment for one year. During that time, Pastor Daniel Bramlett says they learn new skills, such as, carpentry, welding and auto repair.
"Our intent is to stand up men who are ready, not to just be productive in society, but also at home. We do marriage classes, parenting classes, the whole nine yards," said Bramlett.
Right now, there's seven men in the program, but by next year that number is expected to nearly double. Bramlett says the goal of the program is to fight addiction, change lives and make the community a better place to live.
The cost to build Williams' house was about $32,000.
Most of the funds were community donations, and Bramlett says they still need about $6,000 to pay off construction debt.
-----
For more information on how to donate to the "Banner of Hope" program, go to the First Baptist Church of Hope website.