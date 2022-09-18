ATLANTA, Texas - The search is on in the Texarkana area for a missing woman.
Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens along with Cass County deputies were searching Sunday morning for the 64 year old who walked away from home and was possibly near 1121 CR 3214 and Highway 77 in Atlanta.
She is a white woman described as 5'6" and weighing 130 pounds. She has gray and white hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.
Authorities say she has hallucinations, but she is nonviolent.
If anyone sees a person matching this description in that area please contact 911.