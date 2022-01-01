Mission Texarkana prepares to help homeless amid cold weather

TEXARKANA, Texas - While many people can just turn up the thermostat, the homeless and people with limited resources are most affected when the temperatures drop.
Freezing weather can be extremely dangerous to those on the streets.
That's why Mission Texarkana is working to prepare their clients ahead of Sunday's cold snap.
Organizers started late last week passing out hats, gloves, coats and other cold weather gear to the homeless community and low income families that have limited home heating.
The non-profit started collecting the items from the community just before Thanksgiving.
Mission Texarkana Development Coordinator Alaina Presley says they've been waiting for just the right moment to hand out the supplies.
"It's kind of a delicate balance because if you pass it our too early, people have the coats, then it rains and everything gets ruined. We have to pass it out again," explained Presley.
She says they've been working to make the clothing items accessible to everyone who might need it, but their main goal is to encourage people to come inside, out of the elements.
Last September, a new law took effect banning the use of shelter in unapproved public spaces.
Violators of the bill could be faced with a misdemeanor and a $500 fine.
For more information on how to donate cold weather supplies to the homeless community go to missiontexarkana.org.