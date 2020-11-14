Mission Texarkana provides Santa Store for low-income families

TEXARKANA, Texas - A Texarkana non-profit is helping spread Christmas cheer to families in need this holiday season.
Clients with Mission Texarkana shopped Saturday morning at the Santa Store for their children's Christmas gifts.
The non-profit has been collecting brand new toys for several weeks from local businesses, churches, and the community.
The gifts are not free, but they're 80 percent off of their retail value.
Organizers say the project is about compassion, not dependancy.
"The worse thing about it is we feel like it strips our friends of their dignity, when they have to come in, and they didn't provide the gift to their kids," explained Cody Howard, Mission Texarkana Executive Director.
"We would normally be putting up a layaway, putting this money down on it. We're blessed to actually get the gifts and take them home to our babies now, and put them up for Christmas and have no worries," said Stephanie Moore, Santa Store shopper.
For more information on how to donate to Mission Texarkana this holiday season, go to missiontexarkana.org.