MLK Jr. Day celebrations return to Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. - The Texarkana community gathered Saturday morning to remember, reflect and reconnect in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King's memory.
The 29th annual MLK Prayer Breakfast was the kick off to several events planned throughout the weekend.
Organizers say this is the first time they've come together for the event since the COVID-19 pandemic began two years ago.
A large crowd gathered in the "We Are Washington" cafeteria for breakfast and a special presentation.
The program included music, prayer, an inspirational speaker, and a service award.
The theme of this year's MLK weekend celebration is called, "Breaking the Silence."
Organizers say they want all of their activities to inspire people to make a difference, serve in the community, and stand up against injustice.
"Every event and every activity is to try and keep us focused on Dr. King's dream and to keep us focused on what he stood for," explained Pastor Marvin Warren.
The MLK events are being sponsored by the Ozan Ingram Iron Mountain Neighborhood Center.
The community will gather Saturday night at Texas A&M Texarkana for the "Act of Kindness" MLK Black Tie Gala.
Sponsors will be handing out service awards at the banquet.
The Martin Luther King Jr. parade will be held Monday at 11:30 a.m. on East Front Street in Texarkana, Arkansas.