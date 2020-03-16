More East Texas schools close due to coronavirus

TEXARKANA, Texas - More schools districts are closing over coronavirus concerns.
All campuses were open Monday at Liberty Eylau ISD. However, administrators decided to close starting Tuesday until March 27 based on a recommendation from local emergency management officials.
The district is developing a plan for instructional learning should the closure be extended.
Meanwhile, LEISD Superintendent Ronnie Thompson said Texas Governor Greg Abbott's decision to waive STARR testing will be a big help.
"To me that's a big relief. It's a big relief for parents, our community, and our staff because that's one less item we have to worry about. Now we can just focus on education and what students need to learn," said Thompson.
He says one their biggest challenges will be providing remote instructional services, especially for the students who do not have internet access.
Pleasant Grove, Hooks, New Boston and Red Lick Independent School Districts also announced Monday that classes will be canceled Tuesday through March 27.
All districts are making arrangements for food services.
School activities and events will also be suspended.