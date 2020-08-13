Morris Elementary prepares for the first day of classes

TEXARKANA, Texas - Texarkana Independent School District is preparing to head back to class next week.
Educators say they're ready to face the challenge of teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A majority of students at Martha and Josh Morris Mathematics and Engineering Elementary School are taking classes in person.
While the first day promises to different than others, teachers say the quality of education will be the same.
"Lots of these kids have not been out and about or around other people, some of them since March. We want them to feel comfortable. We want them to feel loved, secure, safe and ready for a great year of learning," said Tara Droske, Morris Elementary Kindergarten Teacher.
Droske has met most of her students for the fall semester.
Under normal circumstances, teachers meet their students as a group.
This year, the district is conducting "Meet the Teacher" by appointment-only, and it's just for new students.
Nearly 50 families made appointments at morris elementary to meet their kindergarten teacher and drop off school supplies.
"It's a lot different, but it's going to be fine," said Morissa Sanders, Parent of kindergarten student.
"Our son is ready to mingle with his peers and a new type of normal. We're ready," said Rebecca Fite, Parent of kindergarten student.
In addition to masks and hand sanitizing stations, the classrooms will have also Plexiglas partitions, which allows students to take a break from their face coverings.
Droske says each class will be an individual class of learners.
Administrators say that will make contact tracing easier, if someone gets sick.
Nearly 70 percent of students in the district have chosen in-person learning.
The remaining 30 percent will be taking online courses.
The first day of school is Wednesday.