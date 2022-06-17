Mother's plea to find out who killed her son 8 years ago

TEXARKANA, Texas - A Texarkana mother is hoping a balloon release will lead to answers in her son's death.
On June 17, 2014, Xavier Rollins was fatally shot outside the River Crossing Apartment Complex on College Drive. The case remains unsolved.
Rollins' mother, Charlotte, has made it her mission to find information that will help bring closure for the family. She believes someone knows who killed her son.
"If someone came forward, I would know my prayers have been answered," said Charlotte Rollins.
Some of Xavier Rollins' friends and family gathered Friday morning at Chapelwood Cemetery to release balloons and draw attention to senseless violence in the community. His mother described him as a gentle peacekeeper, who loved his family.
Over the last eight years, she's been praying for answers and working with other families who have experienced a similar tragedy.
Rollins brought a banner to the balloon release, which was covered with photos of local crime victims.
"We have some of them that yes the murder has been solved, but we have a whole lot of them that have not been solved, and I'm standing as one of the parents of a child that's been murdered that the murder has not been solved," said Rollins.
The 25-year-old had been out of the Army for four years, when he was killed outside his apartment complex. His case is still under investigation.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Texarkana, Texas Police Department or Crimestoppers at 903-793-STOP.