MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas - East Texas authorities are investigating a large string of vehicle burglaries that happened early Wednesday morning in Mount Pleasant.
Police say more than 40 vehicles were burglarized in several neighborhoods just north of Interstate 30.
Most of the thefts were crimes of opportunity, investigators said. That's why they're reminding residents to lock their doors, keep their windows up and their valuables out of sight.
"Often these crooks are coming through quick. They want to just look in the vehicle. If the door handle is open, they're going in it. If it's not, they'll move on. So, if everyone in your neighborhood keeps their door locked it takes you out of that picture because it makes it more difficult on the criminal," said Chief Mark Buhman, Mt. Pleasant Police Department.
Buhman said they initially responded to calls from one neighborhood, but after checking the nearby area, officers discovered that dozens of unlocked vehicles had been burglarized in about four different neighborhoods. Some cars didn't have anything stolen from them, but others had cash, guns and other valuable items that had been taken.
"We've reached out to a couple of cities around us, that we know had similar incidents in the last couple of months to see what information they had. We're following up on any homeowner camera systems that might be in the area, following up on those to gain as much information we can," said Buhman.
Police say in crimes like this they rely heavily on the eyes of the community not just the camera surveillance, but eyewitness information that could help the solve case.
Investigators ask if you have information or found that your vehicle was broken into and have not made a report contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department.