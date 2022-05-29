Music Festival fundraiser benefits Domestic Violence Prevention of Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - Domestic violence increased so much across the globe during 2020, that some doctors have called it a pandemic within a pandemic.
Advocates who help victims of abuse say community support is vital to tackling the issue.
The Domestic Violence Prevention Center in Texarkana held a musical festival on Sunday to not only raise awareness, but collect funds for their agency.
Statistics nationally show one out of three women and one out of four men get physically abused, sexually abused or stalked by an intimate partner.
"Our agency is the domestic violence agency for ten counties in the area. The two Texas-side counties and the rest are Arkansas counties," explained Trinity Gardner, DVP Victim Outreach Advocate.
Gardner says nine different bands were invited to play throughout the day at the 67 Landing restaurant.
There was also a cornhole tournament, silent auction and bake sale.
"These profits go directly back to our agency to help clients and people get out of dangerous situations. If that's helping our shelter, if that's getting clothes, gas, or food, whatever that may look like for that family or individual. That's where all these proceeds are going to," said Gardner.
Domestic Violence Prevention provides legal advocacy for victims of abuse, as well as, emergency shelter and a 24-hour crisis hotline.
In the past year, the organization has served more than 1,500 victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault.
"With COVID numbers we have definitely seen an increase in numbers and people living together and having issues, getting out of the situation. So, it's so important that people just know about us," said Gardner.
Gardner says it's important that the community also know that Domestic Violence Prevention of Texarkana offers free services to all clients.
For more information about the organization, the services they provide, or how you can donate visit dvptxk.org.
Anyone experiencing domestic violence can call the emergency hotline at 903-793-4357.