Music festival to benefit 100 Families Alliance in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - The Texarkana Literacy Council is hosting a music festival fundraiser Saturday that will benefit local families in crisis.
All of the proceeds will go to one of the agency's newest programs called, "The 100 Families Alliance." The Texarkana Literacy Council is serving about 50 clients through the initiative.
The program helps provide families a pathway out of poverty by connecting them with a variety of community resources.
The 100 Families Alliance was started in 2015 by Governor Asa Hutchinson, and is now operating in several Arkansas counties. Bowie County is the first in Texas to take part.
"Here in our area, both Texas and Arkansas. We have families that are in crisis from things ranging from homelessness, or near eviction, all the way to educational crisis which we can help with at the literacy council," said Kristina Rivas-Jones, 100 Families county coordinator.
One the biggest goals with the festival proceeds is to be able to use the funds to hire another full-time case manager so that even more families in the community who are in crisis can be helped.
The Locals for Literacy Music Festival is Saturday at Hopkins Icehouse in downtown Texarkana. Twelve bands are scheduled to perform from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
All day admission is $10.