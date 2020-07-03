NAACP hosts peaceful rally in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - The Greater Texarkana Branch of the NAACP hosted a rally Friday morning in Texarkana, Texas.
Organizers say they're not only fighting for racial equality, but offering guidance on what to do next.
The theme was "Where do we go from here?"
The rally included a wide variety of topics including health and safety, the black lives matter movement, and economic empowerment.
Organizers say it was not a political event, but a peaceful rally.
Nearly a dozen speakers participated in the event.
"How do we continue the movement, not just end the movement because of prosecutions or arrests, but how we make our community better," explained James Morris, NAACP Texarkana Chapter.
There were health stations set up with water, hand sanitizer, and paper fans.
Everyone one was encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
The NAACP Texarkana Chapter says their goal is to empower, educate, and inspire better choices and community involvement.
"There is just so much unrest going on in the country, and we just want our community to come together and just try to make a difference," said Jackie Jackson, NAACP Texarkana Chapter member.
"Everyone deserve equality, and equity. We want to empower everyone to register to vote, that is your right," said Cassandra Rhone, NAACP Texarkana Chapter member.
Voter registration and NAACP membership booths were set up on each side of the stage.
Organizers say they're hoping to have more of these rallies in the future.
People at the event were also encouraged to fill out a census form.
So far, only about 50 percent of Texarkana residents have completed the census.
Later this month, census takers will be going door-to-door.
The last day to participate is October 31st.