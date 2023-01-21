NAACP of Greater Texarkana gather to discuss education in Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas - Racial legislative issues impacting education was the focus of an NAACP meeting Saturday in Texarkana, Texas.
The organization's state chair addressed how a new state law is changing the ways in which history and race are being taught in the classroom.
The NAACP of Greater Texarkana gathered for a brunch and to listen to the NAACP State Education Chair Kimberley Yancy on issues impacting education across the state.
One of her main concerns is Senate Bill 3, which impacts what history is being taught to young people in public schools.
The legislation was enacted in November 2021.
Yancy says education is the new plantation.
She says there's a revolution in Texas to take out African American and Latino history.
"To not teach children about who they are and what their ancestors did in the state in particular is just a travesty, and that's important that we come together and that we communicate that to our state representatives that we include all of American history," said Yancy.
Yancy says 54 percent of the state is minorities.
She says they need to make their voices heard by becoming educated on the issues, speaking out against injustice and supporting lawmakers who want to defend American liberties.
Yancy says Senate Bill 3 has left a void for students in Texas.
She says all of American history deserves to be told.