Neal takes oath of office as new Bowie County sheriff

NEW BOSTON, Texas - Bowie County welcomes it's first new sheriff in 20 years.
Jeff Neal was sworn in Friday morning as the newly elected sheriff of Bowie County. He was elected this last fall.
Neal said he's proud to have the opportunity to serve as sheriff for the next four years.
Friends and family watched as he took the oath of office Friday morning at the Bowie County Courthouse in New Boston.
Neal has served in law enforcement for 31 years.
He's already a familiar face to residents of Bowie County. During his time with the sheriff's office, Neal served as an investigator, captain, and chief deputy.
Neal worked under the leadership of former sheriff James Prince for 14 years. He said it was Prince who encouraged him to run for office.
"I believe he served the citizens well. I often hear that from the community when we're out and about. I hope when I leave they say the same thing," said Neal.
In November, LaSalle Corrections announced it would not renew its contract with the correctional center. The county will take over operations in February.
Neal said he will hire about 200 employees for the jail. It’s a big chore, but Neal said he’s ready for the challenge.
"We've had to have some special meetings to get things out for bid and get the ball rolling. We just couldn't wait with that 90-day transition. That's really fast. I'd love to have more time, but we don't. We're going to make it work," said Neal.
Neil said the county is working on bids for medical, food, and other services. The hiring process is expected to begin Feb. 13.
Some of the sheriff's other goals include upgrading the department's technology and increasing the staff.
Other elected officials sworn in on Friday include Bowie County constanles Russell Crawford and Chad Ford, as well as, two commissioners, Precinct 1 Sammy Stone and Precinct 3 James Strain.