Neighbors concerned about sand trucks in Doddridge

DODDRIDGE, Ark. - Sand being trucked daily out of a mining facility in southwest Arkansas is causing disruptions for some of the residents who live near the plant.
One neighbor believes more oversight is needed to fix the issue.
There are numerous sand trucks that travel along Highway 160 and Miller County Road 4 each day, but some neighbors say it's not just the noise or traffic that's causing big concerns.
Robert Barnard has lived in Doddridge since 1985.
He says the River Ridge Sand Plant was built nearly four years ago, and it's now taking a toll on the environment.
Barnard believes drivers of the sand mining trucks are throwing debris and trash out on the road.
He says the trucks are also either not properly secured or overflowing with sand.
Before the plant was built, Barnard says a company representative assured the community that sand would not be spread over the road, or get into their homes.
He says that's exactly what's happening now.
"I would like to see the state step in and force the sand plant into maintaining how that sand leaves the sand plant because they can make sure that sand does not come out of the trucks," said Barnard.
The sand plant is located on about 2,000 acres in Miller County.
KTBS 3 News reached out the River Ridge Sand Plant, but so far, they have not responded to our request for comment on the issue.