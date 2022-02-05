New airport terminal beginning to take shape in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. - After nearly 16 years of planning, last summer the Texarkana Regional Airport broke ground on a new passenger terminal.
Last year the foundation was laid, and now the building's steel frame is beginning to take shape.
Airport Director Paul Mehrlich says the new terminal will be four times as large as the current terminal.
The two-story structure is under construction right next door to the airport's Public Safety Center.
"Everything is keeping on schedule. We've certainly dealt with the same kind of supply chain issues that a lot of projects have, but we've been able to keep things on track," explained Mehrlich.
The nearly $40 million project includes not only the new terminal, but the aircraft taxiways, parking lots, and jet bridges for loading passengers.
Mehrlich says later this month crews will begin pouring a cement slab for the second floor of building.
"Sometime in April we should be putting up the wood structure for it and moving into the third phase of the building which is finishing out the first floor," said Mehrlich.
He says phase four will include adding the jet bridges and getting ready to open.
Mehrlich is hoping that the federal infrastructure bill will help them speed up the project.
Right now, the new terminal is expected to open in the summer of 2024.
The new passenger terminal will be able to support three airlines.
Right now, Texarkana has three American Airline flights each day to and from dallas.
But starting on February 13th, United Airlines will offer one flight per day from Texarkana to Houston.
Airport officials say it will be the first new airline in Texarkana in 13 years.