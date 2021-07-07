New animal shelter in Texarkana almost complete

TEXARKANA, Ark. - The new Animal Care and Adoption Center is getting closer to completion.
The Texarkana, Ark., board members approved purchasing kennels Tuesday night. Shelter leaders said that's one of the final steps before the facility can officially open.
The new shelter is located directly across the parking lot from the current building, and the new space will provide more adoption kennels and better living conditions. It costs about $91,000 to install 36 kennels.
The new facility will strictly house animals "ready for adoption," and the existing floor space will be remodeled for incoming strays.
Director Brenda Williamson said the new facility will include a special cat room, as well as, an indoor meet and greet room. She believes the new features will increase adoption numbers.
"They can sit down with the animal and love on it. That's a big difference. We're also going to have puppies in a pen that people can pick them up and play with them and not have to worry about them getting Parvo," Williamson said.
Williamson said their goal with the new shelter is to create a healthy environment for all animals, until they can find their forever home.
The new shelter is expected to open in the next three months.
-----
For more information on how to adopt or foster a pet from the Animal Care and Adoption Center, visit the facility's Facebook page.