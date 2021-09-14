LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The Arkansas Health Department (AHD) reports 646 new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas on Monday. Thirty-one new deaths are attributed to COVID in Monday's report.
Active cases are under 18,000 in the state, down over 1,700 from Sunday. More than 1,100 Arkansans are still hospitalized. ADH reports that 40 ICU beds are available. The health department said 443 patients are in the intensive care units across the state, with 286 on ventilators.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson reacted on Twitter to Monday's report saying the case numbers were better than this time last week.
The number of fully vaccinated Arkansans is up more than 1,700 in the last 24 hours.