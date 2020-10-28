New early voting sites open in Miller County

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Early voting is in full swing for the 2020 general election in the natural state.
Early voting will continue at the Cabe Center at First United Methodist Church in downtown Texarkana, but starting Thursday four more polling locations will open in Miller County.
During the last three days of early voting, the Central Baptist Church, Sugar Hill United Methodist Church and the Jamison Center of Kindness in Texarkana, as well as, the Stanley Davis Community Center in Fouke will be open Thursday, Friday and Monday. The Cabe Center will also be open those days, but will be the only location open on Saturday.
Miller County Election Chairman Brandon Cogburn said the new polling locations will help keep the lines shorter and help with social distancing.
"As election day approaches, people tend to turn out more. Monday is one of our busiest if not busiest days, the day before the election," said Cogburn.
Cogburn said the early voter turnout rate is on track to be higher than 2016. There's nearly 25,000 people registered to vote in Miller County. So far, more than 7,000 people have cast a ballot in early voting.
According to the secretary of state, more than 412,000 Arkansans cast their early votes the first week polls were open this year. As of Tuesday, nearly 8 million Texans had cast ballots. On Friday, early voting ends in Texas and begins in Oklahoma.
Early voting will end in Arkansas and Oklahoma on Monday.