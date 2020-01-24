New event center planned for downtown Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. - A historic building in downtown Texarkana, Arkansas is undergoing major renovations.
New owners have plans to bring new life and business to the newly designated entertainment district.
The ownership teams will turn the former Moore Furniture store into an event center, which they're hoping will become the heartbeat of the entertainment district.
Justin Jones, Joe Gay, and Les Munn are partnering on the Crossties Texarkana project.
They plan to transform the 36,000 square foot space into a venue for weddings, corporate events, concerts and much more.
In addition to the building, they purchased nearby lots, which includes land next to Front Street Festival Plaza.
Munn is also a police officer, and has experienced many downtown events where he thought more could be done to bring people downtown.
He says the designation of the entertainment district was a big factor in their decision to purchase the building.
Munn believes the event center will help rejuvenate downtown.
"Crossties is something vibrant for Texarkana to have downtown. We have the space, the facilities, and now we've got the right people to make this happen. We're excited about trying to do that," explained Munn.
The new owners are also working with Main Street Arkansas on the project.
They closed on the deal on Wednesday.
Work is already underway remodeling the space and developing their new website.
The project is expected to be complete by late-April or early May.