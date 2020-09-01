New initiative offers free tablets to school children in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - A new initiative in Texarkana is helping students gain internet access.
More than 200 tablets and some school supplies were donated Wednesday morning to households in the Rosehill Community.
The Housing Authority of Texarkana, Texas partnered with Envolve Property Management to distribute the tablets that are hotspot ready to qualifying school children.
"Those are all our residents who at the time of the initiative had school-aged children that elected in home learning," Sharon Carpenter of Envolve said.
Each household with children received one tablet.
"This has really given everyone the opportunity to have the needed devices where in some cases they couldn't afford them," explained Jennifer Pope, of Envolve.
Due to COVID-19, the tablets were handed out by appointment only.