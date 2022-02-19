New recreation center opens in Texarkana, Ark.

TEXARKANA, Ark. - A new facility dedicated to offering recreational programming to residents of all ages is officially open in Texarkana, Arkansas.
The city's park department invited residents to come out Saturday to explore, connect and discover what's available in the newly renovated space.
Parks Superintendent Adam Dalby says one of their goals with the new recreation center is to have a variety of camps that offer a blend of enrichment activities, sports, and education.
"It's a place where everyone can come, connect and be together," explained Dalby.
In addition to the outdoor recreational sports, gymnasium, and game room, the center has a computer lab, tutoring room and reading lab.
Treva West with the TRACH African American Committee says the new center will allow them to expand their outreach into the community.
She says it will be a great fit for their upcoming literacy programs.
"This is great visibility. Students will be able to come in and pick up a book and start reading anytime the center is open," said West.
Dalby says they've already received interest from several local organizations wanting to utilize the new space, and share their services with the community.
"These are definitely the type of programs we want to see here. We want to have the building open and have people coming through all day, every day," said Dalby.
The new recreation center was formerly known as Boys and Girl Club.
It's been vacant since 2008.
Over the last year, the facility has been transformed.
The cost to renovate the building was about $1.3 million.
Dalby says it was paid for through a federal loan, as well as, grant funds and donations.
"For the past two months we've been training staff, getting programs listed, getting our website up and running, and we're here. We're ready," said Dalby.
The new recreation center is located on Legion Drive.
For more information about the facility and upcoming programs, visit the Texarkana Arkansas Parks and Recreation website.