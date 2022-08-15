TEXARKANA, Texas – The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center unveiled the new Texarkana Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) on Monday.
The new Veterans Clinic moved from its original address on Realtor Avenue in Texarkana, Ark. to 5701 Summerhill Road on Texarkana's Texas side.
Richard Crocket, Overton Brooks Medical Center director said, “This new Texarkana Clinic will expand current services with a modern appearance, and state-of-the-art equipment and practices that our Veterans deserve.”
The construction began for the clinic on July 24, 2020.
The new building is larger, expanding from 11,000 to over 21,000 square feet. It includes 27 patient rooms for primary care and women’s health, as well as three Telehealth rooms.
Also included are nine patient rooms and two group therapy rooms for the clinic’s mental health services for Veterans.
Crocket said, “The old clinic is outdated and didn’t serve our veterans in the way they have become accustomed to. Opening this clinic expands face-to-face services for primary care, mental health, audiology, lab services, physical therapy, Telehealth and will offer Veterans more than 20,000 appointments.”