TEXARKANA, Texas - The Texarkana, Texas City Council met Monday evening to finalize plans for redistricting the wards for a more equitable representation among constituents.
According to the 2020 census, the population of the city is around 36,000. When divided up into six wards, the equal number in each ward would consist of approximately 6,000 voters.
The census indicated growth in population in Ward 5 with approximately 1,000 more than the ideal. Whereas Ward 1 and 2 showed population decreases.
The city retained Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta LLP to assist with the redistricting process.
After the findings of the need for redistricting, the city offered an open public comment period beginning Monday, April 4th, 2022, and continued through Monday, April 11th, 2022.
The city council also held two public hearings during the last two city council meetings. Despite the invitation for public comment, no one stood up to speak or challenge the redistricting decision.
So, the ordinance passed unanimously approving the redistricting and new ward boundary lines for Texarkana.