SHREVEPORT, La. - The Better Business Bureau is accepting nominations for the 12th Annual Texarkana Torch Awards for 2020. Businesses will be recognized in four categories – Integrity Category (businesses who maintain a solid commitment to business practices and integrity); Customer Commitment Category (businesses that have an outstanding customer service program); Good Neighbor Category (businesses and their employees that play a significant role in support of local organizations and charities); and Not-For-Profit Category (not-for-profit organizations). You may find the official Nomination Entry Form at www.texarkana.bbb.org or call 903-793-4565 ext. 102 to request one.
This years’ event will be on Friday, April 17, 2020, at the Northridge Country Club from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm. The keynote speaker will be Eric Voyles, Executive Vice President, and Chief Economic Development Officer, TexAmericas Center, Texarkana, Texas. Wes Spicher, Town Square Media, will be our Master of Ceremonies.