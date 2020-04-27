Nonprofits to benefit from East Texas Giving Day

TEXARKANA, Texas - East Texas Giving Day officially kicks off Tuesday.
It's an 18-hour day of giving that provides critical funding for area non-profits. Organizers said this year's fundraiser is coming at a time when non-profits are struggling to meet needs.
There's more than 195 organizations participating this year, including 20 non-profits from Bowie County.
East Texas Giving Day is run by the East Texas Communities Foundation in Tyler. President Kyle Penney said many non-profits are facing an increase in demand for services, and are also having to postpone public fundraisers.
This is the first year the United Way of Greater Texarkana has joined the online giving website. The non-profit's first $2,000 will be matched by the Patterson - Troike Foundation.
"That's what we do is partner with agencies -- health, education, and income. So, any kind of support we can get to give back to them and our community, we're all about it," said Molly Riley, United Way of Greater Texarkana.
"Giving day comes at a good time. Where we can all social distance and still provide some much needed annual and critical or emergency support for these organizations," said Penney.
Penney said they opened online giving three weeks earlier this year. He said they're already off to a good start.
The minimum donation is $10.
For more information on how you can give, go to easttexasgivingday.org.