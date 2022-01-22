Nonprofits unite to distribute food to the Texarkana area

TEXARKANA, Texas - Hundreds of families received a little extra help Saturday, thanks to local volunteers working together to fight hunger in the Texarkana area.
The free drive-thru food pantry started about two years, but organizers say the need is becoming even greater now.
The non-profit group 50K Souls is partnering with the East Texas Food Bank to close the hunger gap in the Texarkana area with a monthly gift.
Jennifer Cannon is the regional director of 50K Souls.
The outreach ministry feeds hundreds of people in the community at two locations.
She says vehicles line up early each time and the food boxes usually go quickly.
Each visitor gets bags of produce, such as, mixed fruit, drinks, and a variety of vegetables.
The non-profits also had diapers to giveaway thanks to the Hope Supply Company.
Cannon says she loves giving back to the community.
"If I can help in any kind of way with food hunger or with the diapers. Whatever I can do to help people in our community have a better day. It does a lot for me. I really passionate about community service," said Cannon.
50K Souls started in the community by passing out food boxes door-to-door, but when the COVID pandemic hit, the organization started the drive-thru event to make it safer for everyone.
Ashley Scott is a local teacher and a faithful volunteer at 50K Souls.
As an educator, she knows the need in the community is great.
"Just to be able to do something for the same students I serve on Saturday. Serve their families. It's a blessing. They're smiling and they really feel blessed by what we're doing," explained Scott.
The food distribution events are held every fourth Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. until noon at the House of Refuge on West 6th Street.
There's no eligibility requirements, paperwork or ID needed.
The non-profit also distributes food every second Thursday of the month at the Border Masonic Lodge on Westlawn Drive from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.