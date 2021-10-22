LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The number of employed in Arkansas rose 3.5% in September and the number of unemployed fell almost 32% compared with September 2020. The state’s jobless rate fell to 4%, down from 4.2% in August and well below the 5.9% in September 2020.
The number of employed in Arkansas during September was an estimated 1,303,751, up 45,532 jobs compared with September 2020, and above the 1,300,190 in August, according to Friday’s report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The September numbers are preliminary and subject to revision.
The state’s labor force – the number of people eligible to work – was 1,358,010 in September, up compared with the 1,337,649 in September 2020, and above the 1,357,416 in August. Arkansans without jobs in September totaled 54,259, down from 57,226 in August, and down 31.7% from the 79,430 in September 2020.
The biggest year-over-year sector gains were in Professional and Business Services (10,200 more jobs), and Manufacturing (up 7,200 jobs). Of the large employment sectors, those with job losses was Government which had 5,500 fewer jobs year over year, and Construction with 700 fewer jobs.
Unemployment rates were lower in September in 27 states and the District of Columbia, higher in 1 state, and stable in 22 states. Forty-eight states and the District had jobless rate decreases from a year earlier and two states were little changed. The national unemployment rate, 4.8%, fell by 0.4 percentage point over the month and was 3 points lower than in September 2020.