Nursing home in Arkansas prepares for coronavirus

ASHDOWN, Ark. - A southwest Arkansas nursing home that cares for some of the state's residents who are most vulnerable to the coronavirus are taking extra steps towards prevention.
While there are no confirmed cases in the ArkLaTex, the Pleasant Manor Nursing and Rehab facility is making sure they're stocked up, informed and ready for anything.
Administrators say they're always prepared for illnesses and viruses, but with the uncertainty of the coronavirus they're taking even more precautions.
They're asking people who've been out of the country, on a cruise or flown in an airplane to wait for 14 days before visiting their loved ones in the facility.
There are nearly 80 residents living at the nursing home.
Right at the front door, they've set up a station with alcohol-based hand sanitizer, face masks and information on how to keep everyone healthy.
They've also posted signs that read "Wash your Hands" throughout the facility.
"I don't have any worries because the nurses are very conscientious about how they do things," said Vida Hopkins, Pleasant Manor resident.
"We want to be proactive and be preventative, so we're doing a lot of in-servicing and posting around the facility," explained Angela Durham, Pleasant Manor nursing director.
At this time, Durham says they haven't had any major concerns. They're keeping up with the latest findings and recommendations from the CDC. If they did experience problems, Durham says they would contact the local health department.
According to the World Health Organization, death rates from the virus for people age 80 or older could be ten times higher than the overall population.