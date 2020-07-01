Nursing homes in Arkansas reopen to visits starting July 1

ASHDOWN, Ark. - July 1 is the first time visitors are allowed inside a nursing home in Arkansas in nearly four months.
In order to safely reopen, the state has been testing all long-term care facilities in the state.
The state is leaving it up to each facility to decide if they want to allow visitors.
Some places may only allow outdoor visits, and others may not open to visitors at all.
About four months ago, Pleasant Manor Nursing and Rehab in Ashdown began implementing precautions against COVID-19.
The facility is now preparing to open for visitors, but extra precautions and state guidelines will still be enforced.
According to state health guidelines, long-term care facility can only reopen if there are zero COVID-19 cases inside the facility.
Only two visitors per resident will be allowed.
If you plan to visit, you must make an appointment before you arrive.
All visitors must wear a mask and answering screening questions.
Throughout the pandemic, Pleasant Manor Director of Nursing Angela Durham said residents have been visiting their loved ones mainly by Zoom, social media and from the window.
"There is a little bit of difference there. It feels good to come outside. Of course, there's no touching or hugging, or anything like that. That's part of the rules to be able to visit outside," Durham said.
The state's goal is to test all staff and patients across the state.
In June, the state tested around 38,000 patients and staff, leaving about 2,000 to be tested.
Health officials said just over 200 tested positive for the virus out of the 38,000 tested.
A nursing home must be COVID free for at least 28 days in order to reopen.
If a worker or resident tests positive, the facility has to reclose again for 28 days.