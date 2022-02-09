Oklahoma authorities search for missing woman

IDABEL, Okla. - McCurtain County authorities are searching for a missing woman.
Alyssa Walker-Donaldson was last seen Saturday leaving the Watering Hole Bar in Hochatown to go to Chiggers Bar.
The 24-year-old is described has black hair, brown eyes, is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.
She drives a white 2018 Buick Encore.
Authorities say they've been reviewing surveillance camera footage from area businesses, using drones to search the wooded areas, as well as, sonar equipment on the lake.
If you have any information that could help authorities find Walker-Donaldson, call the McCurtain County Sheriff's Office at (580) 286-3331.