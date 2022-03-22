TEXARKANA, Ark. - Authorities say a Bowie County, Texas escapee was fatally shot Monday while being taken into custody in Texarkana, Ark.
The escapee, identified as Michael D. Olson, 30, of Texarkana, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Arkansas State Police say the shooting involved two Texarkana, Ark., police officers.
Bowie County Sheriff officals say Olson and Wayde Land, 38, were found around 1 p.m. by Arkansas side police officers in the 200 block of East Street.
Arkansas State Police are investigating the use of deadly force by one of the officers.
While one officer was taking an escapee into custody, authorities say the second officer was met with resistance by the other inmate who began to fight with the officer and attempted to gain control of the second officer’s gun.
State police say during the struggle the gun was fired, causing the first officer to shoot Olson while he fought with the second officer.
Olson's body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to confirm the cause and manner of death.
Special agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division are continuing to collect statements from witnesses and evidence associated with the shooting.
The investigative case file prepared by the state police will be submitted to the Miller County prosecuting attorney who will determine whether the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer in the incident was consistent with Arkansas laws.