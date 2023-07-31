Opportunities Inc. creates new job opportunity for clients

TEXARKANA, Ark. - A Texarkana non-profit is creating a new job opportunity for people with disabilities.
One of the ways Opportunities Inc. helps their clients have a full life in the community is by providing them options for work.
Right now, some clients are learning the basics of horticulture, so they'll know in the future, if it's something they want to pursue as an employment opportunity in the non-profit's new greenhouse and garden center.
Crews have been working on the framework for about a week and a half.
The goal is to teach clients about planting, so they can grow products for the community to purchase.
Clients will also be using the greenhouse through the non-profit's adult continuing education program.
The project is expected to be completed in about two weeks.
"It helps to broaden their experiences and capabilities, just open up their world. There are so many things our clients are interested in," said Ken Lamon, Opportunities Inc. Director Of Business Enterprise.
Opportunities Inc. was awarded a $280,000 grant from the TLL Temple Foundation to create their business program, creative arts and horticulture services.
Several clients are already employed through the non-profit's shredding and woodworking shops.
Opportunities is also working to develop a print shop.
For more information on the non-profit's services, go to www.oppinc.org.