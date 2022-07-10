Opportunities Inc. creates new job opportunity for people with disabilities

TEXARKANA, Texas - The mission of Opportunities Incorporated in Texarkana is to give their clients with developmental disabilities a full life in the community.
One of the ways their able to do that is through the power of work.
"We shred stuff. We shred documents for the community, and also for churches. If anyone wants to do business with us, they're welcome to do it with us if they want too," said Cory Gray, Shred-It TXK employee.
Gray is one of three people selected out of 22 applicants from Opportunities Inc. to work at Shred It TXK.
The new business venture is a division of the organization.
"We can do it once a month, once every two months, however, they want to do it," said Ken Lamon, Opportunities Inc. Dir. of Business Enterprises.
Lamon says businesses, non-profits, medical offices, or really anyone who wants to get rid of confidential information, such as, tax documents, can benefit from the service.
The employees of Shred It TXK are clients of Opportunities Inc. first, but when they are working, they can earn a fair wage.
"When we do offer job opportunities, they actually have to complete an application and go through an interviewing and hiring process," explained Lamon.
The shredders for Shred It Texarkana were purchased through grant funds from Region's Bank.
Businesses can purchase secure bins for pickup.
Opportunities Inc. also has bags available for drop-off documents.
Lamon says Opportunities Inc. employs people with various developmental disabilities, like down syndrome and autism.
"We hope to give them skills they can use as they go through life. It enriches them. It makes them feel more a part of the community," said Lamon.
Gray has only been working a couple of months but says he is already enjoying the experience of helping others.
"It's fun to learn. It's a learning process. It's helping me be a better person and to also get a learning experience as well," said Lamon.
Some of the other businesses at Opportunities Inc., include cutting wooden stakes and creating greeting cards.
They are also working to develop a print shop and horticulture services.
For more information about Shred It TXK, or any of their other programs visit www.oppinc.org.