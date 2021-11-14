'Out of the Darkness' walk for suicide prevention in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Walkers laced up Sunday afternoon to raise awareness and promote suicide prevention.
The Texarkana "Out of the Darkness Community Walk" was held in the Bobby Ferguson park.
Organizer Betty Carpenter says the walk is meant to not only shine a light on suicide prevention, but it's also a way for those who have lost a loved one to suicide to support each other.
"Our community is affected on a daily basis by suicide. Sometimes there's still a stigma about it," said Carpenter.
Participants were invited to choose colored beads to show their connection to suicide.
For example, those wearing white beads lost a child and red is the loss of a spouse or partner.
A memorial quilt was also on display.
Statistics show that suicide affects one in five American families.
Carpenter says her daughter died by suicide six years ago.
She understands the importance of having a strong support system.
"It's a complicated grief. Suicide is tough. It's different. Some people do not want to talk about it. Some people are for some reason ashamed. Some people don't know how," explained Carpenter.
Suicide is also the tenth leading cause of death in the U.S.
Proceeds from the walk will benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
"We give talks. Talks save lives. There's lots of different workshops and training sessions provided for people," said Carpenter.
If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, reach out to the national hotline at 1-800-273-TALK.