LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise three months after the virus hit Arkansas in March. The Arkansas Department of Health reported 314 new cases and 25 new hospitalizations on Monday. This comes after the state reported 325 new cases Sunday and 450 new cases Saturday.
There are now 2,955 active cases confirmed in Arkansas, which is the highest number the state has seen. A large portion of new cases are coming from northwest Arkansas, officials said on Monday. Of the new cases, 86 came from Washington County and 41 came from Benton County.
Of the active cases, 139 are in nursing homes and 106 are in correctional facilities, the rest are in the community. There were 26 new COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday and there was one additional death, bringing the death toll in Arkansas to 155.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said during a news conference on Monday that the consistent increase in cases is unrelated to businesses reopening.
"The data shows the new cases are not connected to lifting restrictions," Hutchinson said. "We do know that self-discipline and social discipline is a constant that we need to recognize in the state of Arkansas...and that is true until we get a vaccine."
Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith said only 2% of active cases reported visiting a restaurant in the last two weeks. Less than one percent had visited a barbershop, church, gym or hotel.
Last week, Hutchinson said he would explore options to move into Phase 2 of reopening the state by region. But he said those plans have been put on hold as regional data changes.
"What might be a safe region today, may not be a safe region tomorrow," Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson said most Arkansans have not let their guard down and are still practicing social distancing and wearing masks. But he said the state is reliant upon people using self-discipline in order to continue to reopen.
"I expected 30 days ago that we were on the decline and we could all move forward together," Hutchinson said. "We just want to look at this thoughtfully and take more time on it."
The governor said they on target to meet the state's goal of performing 120,000 COVID-19 tests in June after completing over 60,000 last month.
Hutchinson also announced at the news conference that the National Guard has been put back on normal status after they were called in for protests in Little Rock last week. He said the state is putting together a task force on police training, conduct and standards.
Hutchinson said there is currently no data indicating a spike in cases due to recent protests.
On Monday afternoon, there had been 9,740 confirmed cases in Arkansas, 6,424 people had recovered and 155 people had died from the virus.