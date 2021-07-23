LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With about a month until the start of the school year, many Arkansas parents are unclear about COVID-19 guidelines at their child's school.
Many questions are still unanswered. The Department of Education said it's currently waiting on guidance from the Department of Health.
The Department of Health said the guidance it's preparing is almost complete.
"I'm really hoping it will be done next week and made available to everyone," said Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, department's medical director for immunizations. "We are eager to get it out there and people are eager to have it. Some of the changes in our state have to do with some of the response to the legislation that was passed this last year. For example, in public schools, masking can not be mandated, but it is strongly recommended. As a public health physician and as an official with the Arkansas Department of Health, I strongly encourage people, especially those who are not vaccinated, to wear a mask and prevent the spread of this Delta Variant, which is so very infectious."
The Pulaski County Special School District said Thursday that it can't require students or staff to wear masks because of the recently-passed legislation Dillaha referred to.
Arkansas Act 1002, sponsored by state Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, was approved by the legislature, making it to where only private entities such as hospitals can require masks.
The school district said it can't require masks but when it sends out its school packet, the language will "strongly encourage mask wearing" for staff and students.
The CDC could issue different guidelines in the coming days, which could prompt the governor's office to take action.